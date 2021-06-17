Yonaguni, the new Bad Bunny single that has enchanted the world.

Bad Bunny continues to surprise his followers. The Puerto Rican released his new single “Yonaguni” on Friday, in which he sings some phrases in Japanese.

“Yonaguni” is the second song that Benito Martínez… the interpreter’s first name, released in 2021. The first was “100 million” with Luar La L.

The video of “Yonaguni” has risen positions on YouTube to become one of the most trending on that platform.

The single tells of a man who terribly misses the woman he still loves. The lyrics refer to Yonaguni, an island in southern Japan, also known for its underwater ruins.

According to the Genius.com page, where the meaning behind song lyrics is analyzed, Bad Bunny uses this remote Japanese island as a “metaphor” to describe how much he desires the female protagonist of the song.

The single entered the top 10 of iTunes daily sales in the United States on Friday afternoon, according to the kworb.net page.

It is also number one on iTunes in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

On Apple Music, the single reached # 1 in the following countries:

BelizeChileDominican RepublicHondurasNicaraguaPanama

On Spotify, it is still unknown where the issue occupies on the global charts.

And have you already heard this incredible success? We leave you ready the link to see it in the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doLMt10ytHY