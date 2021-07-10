Yolanda Saldívar, who took the life of Selena Quintanilla, could leave prison very soon

The story of Selena quintanilla once again monopolize press headlines in the world because the person who killed her could go free in a few years, as reported by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Yolanda saldivar, now 60 years old, was jailed for the murder of the singer in 1995, however, He could leave prison as of March 30, 2025, for good behavior; although we remember that he is serving a life sentence.

Saldívar was a great admirer of Selena, of Mexican descent who founded the singer’s fan club and who always tried to be close to her, until she became her best friend.

On March 31, 1995, they met at a Corpus Christi motel and that’s when She pulled out a gun from her bag and shot Selena.

Although the exact reasons that led Yolanda to commit the terrible act are unknown, was found guilty of the intentional homicide.

On this news, Selena’s family already expressed their opinion and was Abraham Quintanilla, father of the famous, who stated that Saldívar’s freedom would harm her more than it would benefit her, because he puts his safety at risk because of the hatred he has earned after killing the singer.

“There are a lot of crazy people and they can kill them,” he told Univision’s Primer Impacto.

So far, Saldívar is serving her life sentence at the Mountain View Women’s Prison in Gatesville, operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.