Yolanda Saldívar, responsible for Selena’s departure, free soon | AP

Many will be outraged! Telemundo has revealed that Yolanda saldivar could very soon be back on the streets. Yes, the former assistant of Selena quintanilla perez He could regain his freedom very soon and there is no date.

Yolanda Saldívar, who became famous in show business and not exactly for positive things, apparently could regain her freedom due to good behavior and voiding her life sentence.

It was in March 1995 that Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Texmex, lost her life at the hands of Yolanda, her assistant, who in October of the same year was sentenced to spend the rest of her life locked up.

It may interest you: These are the Disney + premieres for this weekend

The authorities have revealed that Yolanda Saldívar, now 60 years old, could be released in March 2025, having served 30 years in the small cell that keeps her away from the rest of the prison community.

It may interest you: Like a mermaid! Belinda discovered her anatomy in front of the sea

Currently, the life of “the villain” in Selena’s story is summed up to stretching her legs a bit in the morning, then working as a janitor and continuing her confinement in her cell; But finally, in four years, his life could change.

It may interest you: A look at her charms, Demi Rose also shows off her waist

Although Abraham Quintanilla, father of the interpreter of Como una flor, has not been proclaimed before the possibility of Yolanda going free in 2025, he has spoken on previous occasions about the possibility of something like this happening.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

However, the father of the music star assures that Saldívar is safer in prison and that he considers that he would last longer with life in that place and not for the Quintanilla Pérez family, but for the same ones who still carry in their hearts To the queen.