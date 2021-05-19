Yolanda Díaz’s response to García Egea that counts the ‘likes’ by the thousands

Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and Social Economy, has achieved one of the most publicized moments on social networks of the control session to the Government this Wednesday.

It happened when he responded to the deputy of the Popular Parliamentary Group Teodoro García Egea and told him not to be untrue, since “it is the first time that the country has come out of a crisis without making cuts and, above all, expanding rights” .

“I see that you are very concerned about the self-employed. Do you know how many freelancers we lost with the management of the PP’s financial crisis? 551,000 freelancers. Check the current growth data for Social Security affiliates in the self-employed regime and you will see that it is a clear example of how we have managed the crisis in a different way ”, the minister added.

He has also criticized the PP for making a “bad opposition”, for having gone to Europe “to question the Government of Spain” and for having “voted against” the 140,000 million to change and transform the country.

Egea has reminded Díaz that governments have 100 days of trial and not 30 years, and has criticized that they are going to present a plan with a view to 2050. “How many self-employed are going to be left standing in 2050? Will pensions be paid? How many jobless will there be in 2050? It is the new alliance of civilizations ”, questioned the deputy.

In addition, he has also asked why the Government vetoes the proposal of Pablo Casado’s Legal Plan, when the aid of the European plan will reach companies, how much taxes will be raised or “the reasons why the cuts planned by the Government …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.