Yolanda Díaz takes thousands of ‘likes’ with her reaction to the most shared video of the moment

Inés de Miguel is one of the great protagonists of social networks in the last hours after the impressive imitations that she makes of some of the most important policies in Spain have been viralized on Twitter.

The videos that she uploads to Tik Tok have made the leap to the bird’s social network, where they have run like wildfire and no wonder. If you close your eyes and listen to the videos, you will really have a hard time knowing which is the imitation and which is the original:

Virtually all the imitated women have reacted to the videos, including Yolanda Díaz, third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, whose response accumulates in just 10 hours more than 4,000 ‘likes’.

“I would love to meet you! Surely we can reach an agreement for the dangerous scenes ”, has written next to a gif that is very relevant:

Rocío Monasterio, leader of Vox in Madrid and whose imitation is one of the most viral, has also surrendered to the talent of Inés de Miguel: ”I love it! He nails it ”.

And another Vox leader, Macarena Olona, ​​has also admitted that the imitation is wonderful:

