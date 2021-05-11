Yolanda Díaz says that “the changes begin now” and Vicente Vallés responds without mercy

Vicente Vallés in ‘Antena 3 Noticias 2’. (Photo: Antena 3)

The presenter of Antena 3 Noticias 2, Vicente Vallés, has answered the Minister of Labor and new Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, after he assured that the legislature was now going to begin.

“Also, the new vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has said that it is now, at this time, when the national legislature will begin,” the journalist introduced the words of Díaz.

The following were the statements of the policy of the purple formation: “We are, from the government, excited, excited and with more strength than ever.”

“Believe me that the president and I are more united than ever and I tell you that the legislature begins now. The changes begin now ”, said Díaz in the presentation of the Recovery Plan that Spain has sent to Brussels to access European funds (170,000 million euros).

After these statements, Vallés has been very ironic and subtle: “The vice president says that the changes begin now when 16 months have passed since the PSOE-Podemos coalition government was formed.”

Less than a week ago, the presenter of Antena 3 was the protagonist for his farewell to the hitherto leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias: “Now he leaves everything. He made the announcement talking about Trumpism, fascism, the extreme right and acknowledged that his political figure no longer adds.

Vallés recalled that after the Madrid elections, Unidas Podemos is the third of the three left-wing parties: “Errejón abandoned Iglesias for some time, already in the 2019 elections he surpassed Podemos in votes and seats. Now it has happened again, but at a much further distance ”.

Finally, he dedicated a phrase that serves both for Iglesias c …

