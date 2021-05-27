Yolanda Díaz rebels against Pablo Iglesias’ plans

The former second vice president and the Minister of Labor in a file photo. (Photo by Eduardo Parra / Europa Press via Getty Images)

It is the “most obvious” case of the “new leaderships“that are emerging in United we can because of his huge potential future “.” It is a negotiator lasts “and one”brilliant speaker“. Pablo Iglesias did not save praise when defining the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, as her successor. The former second vice president decided to leave the flyer of United We Can within the Government in the hands of the Galician and supported her in the face of be the candidate of the purple party in the next general elections.

A roadmap that, having the endorsement of Iglesias, it seems that there will be no answer within the purple party. Unless, of course, it is Díaz who decides not to follow the route. And in these is the national press, trying to find out if the first dissonant steps taken by the third vice president are simply the result of own style to face the challenges, or if indeed they are movements away from the plans that others had drawn up for her.

The fact is that the also Minister of Labor has held meetings in recent days with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, and the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó. The first is the visible head of Barcelona in Comú and the second is one of the most prominent leaders of You compromise. Two political realities closer to More Country than to Podemos. Or if you prefer, closer to the postulates of Íñigo Errejón than to those of Pablo Iglesias.

If to this is added that Díaz continues not to join Podemos just when the party prepares its congress Vistalegre IV to elevate Ione Belarra, The result is a certain climate of tension in the purple formation due to the clear intention of Díaz de widen the political space that Iglesias narrowed with the departure of Errejón, the break with Manuela Carmena and the slam of Ada Colau, among others.

As the testimonies collected by Luca Constantini in Voz Pópuli point out, “This is already another level”. And some voices of Podemos fear that an agreement with the mayor of Barcelona and the mayor of Valencia could “weaken the new leader of Podemos.”

It is also necessary to understand the need of the Minister of Labor of differentiate itself from the new Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra. The other heir to Iglesias, whom no one is supposed to dispute the leadership of the party.

The point is that Yolanda Díaz’s new network of contacts collides with the strategic line marked so far by Pablo Iglesias. And, above all, that they have a lot more media weight the political contacts of the Minister of Labor than the possible roadmap that can leave Vistalegre IV. Something unthinkable when it was Iglesias who participated in those congresses, opening all the news of the days before and after.

In fact, does anyone in the room know when the purple party conclave will be held? Everything about Podemos seems to have gone into the background. With Churches in government, it was a rare day that there was no dialectical dispute that would reinforce the party’s tactical positioning on the political board. Diaz, however, has lowered the twitching, and intones a less harsh way of proceeding that is contributing to dilute the weight of Podemos.

If it gets too thin, Díaz may decide to run for general elections under other acronyms that generate more illusion. Or if Díaz widens plus the framework in which its allies move, Podemos will see its leadership reduced. It’s about a dilemma similar to that of the chicken or egg, but the order of the factors does not alter the product, which is that in Podemos there is some discomfort for the Yolanda Díaz’s silent rebellion.

