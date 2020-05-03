Yolanda Diaz, Minister of Labor, pointed out this Sunday in an interview in a newspaper that she is working under the conditions so that companies can extend the ERTE during the es de-escalation ’and those that are based in a tax haven or distribute dividends they should not be eligible for this measure.

The minister explains that the ministry is studying “measures, new guarantees, so that, due to the enormous benefits they receive from an ERTE, companies that are based in some tax havens or companies that are distributing dividends cannot be welcomed.”

Díaz argues that this objection to the presentation of ERTE “is a reflection that is within the EU” and that the Government has raised “in social dialogue” with employers and unions. “We hope he pulls forward,” he says.

In this framework, it is studied that the unemployment rights go beyond the alert decree and, according to Díaz, in the case of ERTEs of force majeure, work is done to “maintain public provision for people” even if they do not meet the requirements. . “To replace these months that they have consumed is a lot of public money, but it is an investment in social terms,” ​​he argues. Regarding the dismissal for objective reasons, he states that work is underway for “a transitional stage.”

Speaking to ‘La Vanguardia’, Díaz also advances that this week his ministry will issue the order that will regulate how they can take advantage of a domestic workers benefit, a measure, he says, that “it was a historical demand” and that it affects 13,000 women.

Four millions

The minister indicates that her department has received, since the decree of a state of alarm, files that affect four million workers, and that the Government calculates that the processing of all of them This year it will cost the public treasury about 18,000 million.

Despite the fact that the measures taken imply increasing public spending even though income falls, Díaz believes that this is not the time to talk about raising taxes.

“Now is the time,” he points out, “to fight a strong battle to get the EU to understand that it must turn towards the exit from this crisis, which is social and economic (…). It is not a matter of uploading them, but rather that some have to pay more so that others have to pay less ».

The minister warns that «We have hard weeks in terms of employment ”due to“ extreme weakness in the structure of temporary contracts ”. “And we will see that we are not capable of accompanying the precarious in this crisis of enormous virulence,” he laments.

I don’t want to fool anyone. We will see that indefinite hiring is more or less maintained, but we have the problem with young people ”, who are 34% of those affected, Díaz acknowledges.

Also this week, Díaz reports, it will be known how many workers already receive unemployment benefits. The offices of the public employment services (SEPE) a day they recognize about 200,000 files to facilitate this payment.