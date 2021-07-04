Yolanda Díaz only needs four words to define Íñigo Errejón

Yolanda Díaz and Íñigo Errejón. (Photo: GTRES)

The third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has told in an interview with the newspaper El País how her relationship is with the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón.

United We can policy has ensured that it knows him and has defined him as a “very valuable and wonderful” person. Díaz also wanted to praise the profiles of politicians such as Xavi Domènech, Ada Colau, Mónica Oltra or Martiño Noriega.

Asked if it is possible to understand Errejón, the Minister of Labor said that people are secondary: “What I am doing is not for an electoral candidacy, it is to expand a political project and address the problems of this country, because modern Spain is yet to be built ”.

In addition, Díaz has recognized that beyond the brands, the important thing is to be able to “inspire a lot of progressive people who want us to understand each other and create a program for the transformation of this country.”

“Respecting us all. United We Can is very important, like Galicia en Común or los commons. But let’s look further, let’s not build walls. I’m reading a wonderful book by José Luis Moreno Pestaña on political fetishism. We have to put an end to that in our space ”, said the minister.

In the interview, Díaz has also recognized that the public system “does not have a problem of spending, but of income”, as well as that “the Government cannot seem closer to the elite than to the people.

