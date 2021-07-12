Yolanda Díaz does not rule out changes in the wing of United We Can in the Government

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in a file photo (Photo: Jon Imanol Reino / NurPhoto via .)

The Minister of Labor and, as of this Monday, Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has addressed the profound remodeling of the Executive. He has done it on Cadena Ser, and with a statement that evokes the forceful statement of President Pedro Sánchez who announced that from that day the Government of recovery began. “The legislature begins now and I believe that the pending issue in our country is called equality,” declared Díaz, who has also left another great headline. Changes in the ministers of United We Can not be ruled out.

“I am betting on a new phase in a government that should be a debate,” said Yolanda Díaz, arguing that this series of changes had already occurred in the United We Can wing with the departure of Pablo Iglesias and the entry of Ione Belarra as minister. However, and asked if there could be more movements in the UP ministers, Díaz has left the door open.

“Politics like life is dialectical,” said the new second vice president, dropping that “we’ll see what happens from now on.” However, Yolanda Díaz has not wanted to reveal how the remodeling of the Executive was forged, claiming that it is part of her conversations with Sánchez. Of course, the minister has advanced that she is “in permanent contact” with the president.

On the remodeling of the Executive

Hours before the new ministers take office, the minister has valued that once “the worst of the pandemic” has passed, it is necessary to focus on rebuilding social structures, hit by the crisis in the health and economic fields . He has also taken the opportunity to thank those who leave their positions this Monday for the role and to remember that “we have the worst opposition.”

If we do not approach people’s problems, we will be wrong Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President and Minister of Labor

“We have to take another step,” said the Minister of Labor, referring to the relationship between PSOE and United We Can in a coalition that has promised to take care of and pamper. In his opinion, the essence of this must be articulated in pillars such as cohesion, respect and loyalty, although there are different sensitivities between the two formations that make up the Government. “If we do not approach the problems of the people, we are going to be wrong,” he reiterated about the marked social commitment that should guide the reformed Executive.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

