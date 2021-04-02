Yolanda Díaz does not need to name Ayuso to send her this serious notice

Yolanda Díaz sends a serious warning to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (Photo: United We Can / GTRES)

United We can presented this Thursday the candidacy that will be presented on May 4 in the elections to the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

The event, in addition to the candidate Pablo Iglesias, the most important faces of the formation have attended: from Yolanda Díaz to Irene Montero through Isa Serra or Alberto Garzón.

The first to speak was the new third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, who has taken the witness of Iglesias in Congress.

The also Minister of Labor has vindicated the importance of the candidacy of Iglesias and has finished her speeches by sending a direct message to the current president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Please stop frivolying with freedom. Freedom is not a decoy, it is not a campaign slogan, freedom has cost our people a lot and we cannot play with words like that. Go ahead, friends, there is hope, let’s go out and win Madrid on May 4 ”, he said.

As soon as it was known that Madrid was going to go to elections, the “popular” leader published on her Twitter account that citizens were going to have to choose between “socialism or freedom.”

Later, when Iglesias announced that he was leaving his post in Congress to stand in the elections, Ayuso, and other members of the PP, modified their slogan to “communism or freedom.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.