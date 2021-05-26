Yolanda Díaz cancels her entire schedule “for health reasons”

The Minister of Labor and third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, during her intervention in the control session to the Executive this Wednesday in Congress, the first after the end of the state of alarm (Photo: EFE)

The Minister of Labor and third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has published on Twitter that she is canceling her agenda for this Wednesday “for health reasons.”

Díaz has pointed out that his doctor has recommended that he stop: “This Wednesday I had an intense day of work that the doctor has ordered me to cancel for health reasons. There are days when our body demands that we stop and take care of ourselves in order to continue. I hope to recover soon with all the strength ”.

The third vice president has been working frantic for several days to try to reach an agreement on the extension of the ERTE that should have been approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers but that will have to go to an extraordinary council this Thursday afternoon.

Therefore, the minister will not be this Wednesday in the control session of the Government and will not see the faces with the secretary general of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, with whom she usually stars in tense dialectical moments.

Díaz had to answer two questions in Wednesday’s session: two from the PP and one from Vox.

Yolanda Díaz’s last public act was this Tuesday together with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, at the ministry’s headquarters in Madrid. Both spoke of the pardons to the Catalan politicians imprisoned after the referendum of October 1, 2017.

Díaz stressed that the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, “has made it clear” with his words about the pardons to the leaders of the procés that “the time has come to normalize relations with Catalonia” to move to “a new stadium.”

