The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, is already working on some “emergency” General Budgets for 2021 and seeking support among parliamentary groups to get them ahead. This is what the Minister of Labor has revealed, Yolanda Diaz, this Monday in a radio interview.

The head of Labor, of Podemos, has also pointed out that among those supports could be Ciudadanos Díaz has shown “Optimistic” about the future of these Budgets after the vote last week in Congress to extend the state of alarm, where the Government obtained the support of the PNV and the orange training.

“Beyond political differences, it is possible to agree on an emergency budget program. I really mean it and of course we will work to make it so, “Díaz said, after insisting that he believes the agreement with both the PNV and Ciudadanos is possible, despite the” many political differences “that exist, in his opinion, between Unidas Podemos and these formations.

We can, UI and the confluences they had always disavowed any approach to the orange formation for considering it contrary to their principles and political measures, to the point that they rejected the investiture of the now President Pedro Sánchez in 2016 because of his pact with Ciudadanos.

The second vice-president of the Government and leader of the purple party reaffirmed on Friday that Ciudadanos was “in the antipode” of the approaches they defend in United Podemos and also of the political program of the coalition government, and made it clear that they could never rule together.

However, Iglesias himself did begin to soften the tone last week with the party led by Inés Arrimadas, after his support for the state of alarm, and praised and thanked the role of “civilized right” that, in his opinion, have assumed, compared to PP and Vox.

This Monday, the Minister of Labor has gone further, assuring that she sees it possible to seal with Citizens an agreement to carry out the General State Budgets (PGE), and that, in fact, the Government has already started looking for it.

“The ‘no’ by system does not lead to anything. I think the important thing is to know the political proposals. When you see the proposals there, you can tell if we agree or disagree. Of course the will of the Government of Spain is to add to the whole world, “he insisted.

In addition, he emphasized that the “extraordinary” situation that the country is going through requires the development of “emergency budgets” and, therefore, they will listen with “great attention to what are the budget proposals that all political groups have” .

“Undoubtedly,” he answered bluntly, when asked specifically by the possible pact with Citizens. “I am convinced that when we talk about people’s issues and leave ideologies aside, we agree,” she stressed.

He also wanted to acknowledge and thank the contributions made by Citizens and, specifically, Deputies Edmundo Bal and María Muñoz, to carry out the ERTE measure, “just as the PNV has done.”

«We are going with the best of intentions to carry out the emergency Budgets that people need. It is not that the Government needs it, it is that our country needs Budgets to be able to adapt the policies to the needs that we have today “, he emphasized.