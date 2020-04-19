Yolanda Andrade’s ex-love reacts to alleged relationship with Verónica Castro | Instagram

After the great controversy that haunted the actress Veronica Castro and the alleged relationship with Yolanda Andrade, a former partner of the driver reveals the truth about these statements.

It should be remembered that the driver Yolanda Andrade He tried to demonstrate in a thousand and one ways the romance that he had supposedly had with Verónica Castro several years ago.

However, some time later the statements of the conductive They were losing more and more strength and credibility.

Now, one of those who apparently had a relationship with Andrade, the singer, reappears Melissa Galindo who after an interview reacted on the alleged relationship which even, he pointed out Yolanda at the time, it culminated in a wedding in Amsterdam.

The singer reacted after being questioned on the subject.

I really don’t get involved, I don’t, I don’t go to that channel, “he said.

The young singer made it clear that she did not want to intervene with any statement in this regard since she stated “she was not involved in these matters.”

I tell him, is not to get into the lives of other people, “he replied.

In addition, he made his position clear and noted that they did not waste time in questioning him:

I do not think or speak badly about someone’s life, he said.

The singer, who didn’t even broach the subject about Yolanda He only dedicated himself to talk about his musical projects and revealed that he is in the next release of his new material, which was produced by the singer. Kalimba, advanced for the program “First hand”.

And is that after Andrade It will sow doubts about whether the alleged romance had existed, she met several people who have attacked her for questioning the image of the Mexican actress.

Through social networks, a large number of netizens wrote strong comments pointing to the driver and you could even read several disputes between the detractors and the fans of the presenter.

On the other hand, one of the hosts of the First-hand program revealed that “things between the singer and Yolanda they ended very badly ”, which implies that now the artist does not even want to mention the former host of Mojoe.

