On April 23, he passed away at 85 Doña Socorro Castro Alva, mother of Veronica Castro, so friends and colleagues of the actress spoke on the networks to send their condolences.

However, one of the messages that surprised, was the one that Yolanda Andrade sent him to the famous on the occasion of the unfortunate death.

Andrade, who months ago starred in a strong controversy next to Castro, could not pass up the death of the mother of whom he said he had a love relationship in the past and gave details of his alleged romance.

The television host turned to her Instagram account to post an emotional video with which she remembered Mrs. Socorro, which she accompanied with a message that divided opinions among users.

«As Verónica says, we got a little ahead of ourselves. Sáinz Castro family. May God bless us all, ”wrote the 48-year-old actress.

In the video, the mother of the 67-year-old actress can be seen opening a box with butterflies while Vero explains that they are alive, and laughs at her mother’s surprise reaction.

Some users assured that the intimate family video shared by Andrade was opportunistic on his part, after the recent problems that both celebrities had during 2019 and the statements Yolanda made about Castro.

On the other hand, there were users who took the gesture of the actress as a way to leave problems behind when life puts you in unfortunate situations where there is no room for bad intentions.

“Moments to apologize, whatever the way. Very well, Yolanda »,« Thank you and love is in your heart »,« When you say goodbye to a loved one, any condolences are welcome, whoever comes from », were some of the positive comments that Andrade received.

It was last December that Yolanda tried to smooth things over with the actress by sending her a message.

The driver stated in front of various media that she wanted to maintain a relationship of respect with all the people with whom she had lived in the past.

«I would like to be well with all the people I have been with, almost all of them, I am fine and we are still friends, each one has his life, I am very respectful in that, in her case, because we were Well, I don’t know what happened, “he said.

Also, Andrade assured that having confessed his relationship with the mother of Christian castro, It had an origin and this was, because Veronica herself came to deny that Andrade had symbolically married her abroad, when Yolanda had initially not given names.

However, the host of “Montse & Joe” reiterated the desire that his colleague retract after he announced his retirement from the artistic medium.

«For my love and honesty I should have kept quiet, but my ex was talking, that is, he has nothing to do with his trophies, nor his career or anything, moreover, I am the first to tell him and ask him to return to television”.

Andrade also commented that Veronica, in announcing her retirement, was intended to provoke public hatred towards her, as she was the main culprit in the decision to withdraw.

