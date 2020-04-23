Yolanda Andrade remembers Olga Breenskin, she witnessed the relationship with Verónica Castro | Instagram

The driver Yolanda Andrade Responds forcefully to the arguments of Olga Breenskin, who recently gave an interview in which he spoke about Veronica Castro.

The irreverent Andrade He pointed out that the violinist knew the truth very well, so he invited her to communicate with her to talk and not send her the messages on television.

The presenter reacted very upset arguing to Olga that the first requirement of being a Christian is not to lie, since she was one of the witnesses who lived closely the relationship of both.

It was through the Gustavo Adolfo Infante where Sinaloa, Andrade, she replied assuring everyone that she has never lied about the relationship that existed at the time with the actress, singer and host Veronica Castro.

The response from former driver Mojoe’s driver and the short program “Consequences with Joe“He did not wait after the space he had in the Olga Breenskin program in which he defended Veronica Castro.

In a recent interview with the violinist, Olga Breeskin the theme of friendship of several years with Veronica Castro, reason why he indicated that he disagrees with the scandal that broke out in 2019 due to the alleged relationship between the actress and Yolanda Andrade, who claims to have symbolically married the famous actress in Amsterdam.

Olga Breenskin She asked for respect for her comadre, who thanked her for having defended her.

Comadre, thanks for defending me, I did not know you were in this mess, to which he replied, I was not a comadre, they put me in.

The artist of the fiddle sent a strong message to Yolanda Andrade.

Leave her alone because Mrs. Verónica Castro deserves your respect Yolandita and the respect of all of us, so the ex-vedette asked for her to be calm, since the actress is a woman with grandchildren, with a sick mother and it is important that she be given her place, which she has earned, she concluded.

So before these comments, the driver’s response was immediate and she replied

Olga, if you say so much that you are a Christian woman and everything, god does not like lies, you lived, lived with us, he pointed out.

The sinaloense she argued very sure in her message that the dancer and violinist witnessed her relationship with La Vero, so he was lying.

On the other hand, the host of the De Primera Mano program, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, He pointed out after the presenter’s response that he knew the Sinaloense very well, who stands out for being very direct and after dragging a stormy past, is a person who has always respected the “greats loves ” of his life, in this case with the actress as he has assured so much.

The driver also confirms having seen some photos that would be proof of the alleged relationship between Andrade and Veronica Castro.

