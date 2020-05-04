Yolanda Andrade was accused of shameless for sending condolences to Verónica Castro Now, the Mexican driver lives another duel Chris, community manager of her television program MoJoe, passed away

And the bad news does not end. After Yolanda Andrade was accused of shamelessness for sending condolences to Verónica Castro, after the death of her mother, Socorro Castro, now the Mexican driver lives another duel, since Chris, community manager of the television program MoJoe, recently passed away.

In an emotional post that the driver posted on @montseyjoetv’s official Instagram account, you can read the following:

“Our hearts always with you Chris… Your family @montseyjoetv. The #montseyjoe Family. Thank you always, we are sad, but happy to join us on this #liberty trip. We all embrace with the soul. Team #montseyjoe I love you. #yolandaandrade ”.

It should be noted that Chris, on his Instagram account, had shared in a post on March 17 that he had health problems:

“Value your health, two weeks battling pneumonia and 70 thousand pesos less in my account, here I am. Thanks to my mother and @gonzopuente for their care and affection. And no, it wasn’t #Coronavirus ”.

After the Mexican driver Yolanda Andrade released the news of the death of Chris, community manager of MoJoe, the signs of support soon arrived:

“Aunt … has already transcended”, to which Yolanda Andrade replied: “Oh, reptilian, laughing at us as always.”

“A big hug, my Joe”, “Joe, sleep now !!!”, “Your smile, now smile from above … May God have you in glory”, “We love you, be light”, you can read on more comments.

A follower shared the following message: “To enjoy every moment and express feelings is the best we can do in this long or short journey of life.”

There was no lack of supporter of the Mexican driver, who was accused of shameless for sending condolences to Veronica Castro, who flattered her: “My Yolanda, you are the light of my eyes, I love you.”

“How sad that good people leave, I am so sorry. Hugs, Joe “,” Hello, Yolita, he continues to live in the hearts of his friends and family, his mission in this life ended to be reborn, because there is no death, there is always life “,” May your friend rest in peace, my condolences from Ecuador ”,“ Sorry, beautiful ”.

For his part, the Ecuadorian singer and actor Xhaviero wrote the following to Yolanda Andrade about Chris, community manager of MoJoe: “You don’t know how many tears left me, a bitch behind the posts, but in you for you, an innocent smile it only had sweetness. You don’t know how much I will miss him, he taught me not to be dazzled. Much of what I know today is thanks to him !!! I was born on the planet of the withered, he polished my bunion ”.

More Internet users continued to share their memories of Chris with the Mexican driver, who now lives another duel: “He is always complicit in his antics, very funny. Happy journey, Chris. ”

“May your companion and friend rest in peace, a hug for the Montse and Joe family”, “It is painful when a friend who works with one leaves us forever, leaving us in the air only with his memories, his photos, condolences ”, Can be read in more comments.

