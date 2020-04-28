Yolanda Andrade is attacked for sharing video with Verónica Castro | Instagram

The driver Yolanda Andrade She was severely criticized for sharing a video with Veronica Castro.

After the departure of the actress’s mother, Doña Socorro Castro, the driver joined the various samples that have been provided to the actress through these hard times.

However, the intentions of the presenter They were not taken well after all the controversy that his statements will unleash.

Far from showing solidarity with the famous actress and host, her message on social networks was seen as a lack of respect, said netizens who among other things told her that “you must overcome the issue, leave it in the past and forget about the actress.”

In the controversial recording published by the presenter of Unicable you can see “La Vero” already Daniela Castro while they give the lady a gift.

Although Yolanda this time he refrained from writing a comment that referred to the “alleged” relationship with the mother of Cristian castro Netizens were fed up and commented on a series of criticisms directed at the communicator.

Mainly, in many of them they pointed out that right now when the actress, Veronica Castro I was going through a moment so hard and so painful I should show a little more respect and not intervene, for better or for worse, the comments hinted.

It should be remembered that in recent days the driver would have sparked the controversy again with her statements through the first-hand medium in which she responded to Olga Breeskin.

The former violinist and vedette, who she pointed out, maintains a multi-year friendship with Castro addressed a message to Andrade asking her to leave Veronica alone once and for all.

However, the request sparked the fury of the conductive who apparently had declared that he would no longer speak on the subject, openly replied to Breeskin that “she should not lie since she is a Christian and knows that she is a witness of her relationship with” La Vero “.

Now Andrade It also received strong criticism on social networks:

How you like to ruffle the chicken coop.

You are traumatized with La Vero.

Close your cycle, ask for forgiveness and forgive.

It is obsessed with the past.

It is over that stage, that of ‘La Vero’ has already been.

