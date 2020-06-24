Yolanda Andrade is attacked by drivers after statements by Veronica and Cristian | Instagram

Very direct on this occasion, the drivers of the program « Come the Joy« after launching harsh criticism against Yolanda Andrade: « He just wants to attract attention. »

The morning of last Tuesday, through an emission of the show program « Venga la Alegría » they launched against Yolanda Andrade after his controversial statements about Veronica Castro and Cristián Castro.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days the driver of Televisa revealed to an Argentine media that Cristian Castro had beaten his mother, the actress and presenter Verónica Castro herself, thus generating controversy with the life of his supposed ex-partner.

However, their comments It did not stop there since it detailed how it happened and the serious consequences that this generated for the health of La Vero.

And on the other hand, he also hinted that he lost his virginity with the singer reason why in this occasion, the conductors of the program of the television of the Ajusco attacked against the presenter of the program « Mojoe«

One of the conductors, the journalist Blond Flower, he pointed:

He narrates intimacies of his life, I don’t know with what intention « , he commented.

While another of his companions supported the comment:

There is nothing good, keep putting your finger on the sore on the topic Veronica and there can be no good intention in it, « added Ricardo Casares.

Even the also driver Horacio Villalobos He pointed out that with his statements the only thing Yolanda is looking for is « attention ».

She is a woman who has no hair on her tongue, « said the driver, who has known the collaborator since they worked together on Televisa.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days an alleged source close to Veronica Castro revealed that the driver had already smoothed out rough edges with Yolanda Andrade on the phone and the talk ended in tears on the part of both. However, Andrade continues to « give something to talk about » with the subject.