Yolanda Andrade and Julio César Chávez send a message to Sinaloa by quarantine | Instagram

Several celebrities have shared their wishes of hope and encouragement to Mexicans, Yolanda Andrade, Julio César Chávez and Vanessa Arias have sent a message to all of Sinaloa supporting them and recommending that they stay at home.

Due to this quarantine, both the government and health authorities have recommended that all Mexicans stay at home to avoid further contagion.

The virus called Covid-19 originated in China, little by little it was advancing around the world with the people who began to return to their homes so the contagions they were growing more and more.

It may interest you: Video Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto do it like few couples

And it is that those who become infected do not appear symptoms until fourteen days and from what has been heard during that period of time can infect other people reason why a great chain of contagions began to come to light.

For this reason, authorities from different countries began to take safeguard measures for their rulers and Mexico was no exception.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Despite the fact that many Mexicans live daily, it has been impossible for them to stay in their homes since they must go out to work so that that same day they can eat.

Yolanda Andrade, Julio César Chávez and Vanessa Arias They sent a message to the people of Sinaloa, which is one of the states in Mexico with the highest number of infections so far.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“I am worried about the situation that is being experienced right now because of the coronavirus,” said the driver Vanessa Arias.

Both Andrade and Chávez sent the messages that will surely leave all Sinaloans in good spirits and perhaps the rest of the people who live in the country because even though it was addressed to their countrymen, such information can be used for all of Mexico.

Read also: Gus Rodríguez, screenwriter of Eugenio Derbez and pioneer of journalism, dies

I came to visit Vicente Fernandez friend, brother and family. We remember old moments. And that time I sing the National Anthem for the only time in the fight against Macho Camacho.

The truth is that we are still as handsome. pic.twitter.com/YGgU1loEyV – Julio César Chávez (@ Jcchavez115)

January 10, 2020

.