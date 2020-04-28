Yolanda Andrade and Angélica Rivera, assure Los Castro prohibited them from attending the funeral | Instagram

They point out that Yolanda Andrade and Angelica Rivera they were prohibited from attending the brief farewell of doña Socorro Castro, mother of Verónica Castro and the producer José “El Guero” Castro.

As we could find out, doña Socorro Castro she was fired by a small number of people, including her son, the producer José “El Guero” Castro who arrived with the protective measures to take care of the cremation of his mother.

Due to the risk of the Covid-19, doña Help She was fired by a small group of people, among whom those closest to the family were found.

Yolanda Andrade and Angelica Rivera one lived more than the other the proximity with doña Socorro for what they assure they would have wanted to attend if the family Castro they would not have been forbidden.

Apparently the driver and actress and former first lady Angelica Rivera they were undesirable people for doña Socorro Castro, who saw them as the people who had destroyed the lives of their children.

The above, as revealed by the media El Chacaleo through its channel Youtube who even points out forceful Doña Socorro felt a deep resentment towards the famous.

“I hated them”: For “shameless” since they both hurt their children so much, one for wanting to destroy the actress’ career and the other for making fun of the producer, José “The Guero“Castro.

It should be remembered that Angelica Rivera She was married to the producer from 1994 to 2008, the year in which she married the former president of Mexico and then governor of Edomex, Enrique Peña Nieto.

And refering to Yolanda, lost the admiration that she would once provoke in Doña Socorro after assuring a supposed romance with the actress that even, reiterated on several occasions, culminated in a symbolic wedding in Amsterdam, so for Doña Socorro Castro de Alva“They both demonstrated that they were not worthy to belong to the family clan that they once joined.”

Socorro Castro she left after a hard relapse in her health, so she was later cremated and transferred to the French pantheon in CDMX where only the closest members of his family could say goodbye, all under strict sanitary conditions.

Also, both brothers received several condolences and support from friends and family

Although both Yolanda Andrade how Angelica Rivera They were present in the networks, both did it in a somewhat discreet way since they assure, deep down they know that Doña Socorro could not see them even in painting.

Just to Angelica Rivera he never forgave her for seeing her son’s face with Enrique Peña Nieto, was broadcast in the video.

Two decades later Yolanda Andrade fell from the grace of the matriarch of the Castro after she had the imprudence to publish her “marriage” with Verónica Castro, which caused Dona Socorro’s anger and disappointment towards the driver “after trying to destroy her daughter’s career”.

Despite this, they assure that Rivera She had the idea of ​​attending the funeral since she allegedly stated “she had a good relationship with her ex-husband”, however, the one who did not allow her to be present was Verónica Castro, who also does not forgive her for “making fun of her brother”.

Yolanda Andrade For his part, he sent a flower arrangement and made a publication where he exposed a video on social networks in which Doña Consuelo appears together with Veronica and Daniela Castro.

Now, they assure that both are upset that they were not allowed to attend the farewell, deep down they know the damage they caused to the family Castro, now maintain a low profile as they indicate if they complain publicly they would be on display.

