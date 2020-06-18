As usual in each of the days of coexistence of ‘La casa fuerte’, Oriana Marzoli has once again been at the center of the controversy, this time starring in a great row with Yola Berrocal and Fani Carbajo. A conflict that started when the former participant of ‘The island of temptations’ saw Marzoli drink orange soda and warned Berrocal (who is part of the group of ‘Assailants’), that there was only one bottle left of it. Therefore, and without being asked by her friend, Yola decided to notify Oriana, who did not hesitate to deny this information., claiming that there were still two more bottles left in the ‘Residents’ home, as we could see later.

As well, Oriana decided to reply and did not hesitate to charge Carabajo, accusing her of not being brave about complaining about the alleged lack of orange soda to herself. « Don’t touch my balls (…) You can tell me yourself and not shit like you always do (…) that you haven’t told me (…) and you commented on it when I was gone « , Marzoli reproached between screams, while Yola Berrocal made it clear that Fani had not asked her to say anything, everything was on her own initiative. » She says that you have sent me and simply what you have done is make a comment (…) and I was the one who wanted to go tell him« Berrocal explained to Fani.

Fani to Oriana: « Fuck off! »

« Fuck off! » Fani decided to reply then to Oriana, who continued to accuse her of being a coward. « I’m here, breathing your air in the shit »she replied, while Yola continued to reaffirm that Fani had not asked her for anything. In short, a discussion that could have been there but that went further and is that Berrocal decided to stand up to Marzoli once and for all. « Nobody has to tell me what I say, so don’t yell at me, » she said, while Oriana replied: « Don’t talk to me! Let’s see, lady, don’t talk to me. »

Yola then complained that he called her madam, to which Marzoli replied that she did so because she had previously called him a girl. « I give you the years that you have taken from me, » Oriana replied, as she asked Yola to watch because her nipple was visible. « Well look! » Replied Berrocal while he did not hesitate to show his two breasts, something that caused everyone to laugh and applause from Leticia Sabater: « Ole my partner! » Minutes later and with her « yolas » safe, the singer decided to pray in order to relax and forget what had happened minutes before.