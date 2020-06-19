It is usually common for famous contestants who participate in reality shows to know each other previously or have even had some kind of prior approach and that is precisely what could have happened between Cristian Suescun and Yola Berrocal, as affirmed by the latter at the third gala of ‘La casa fuerte’. The singer decided to reveal the great secret that both kept after seeing how the boy did not hesitate to disqualify her, criticize her physical appearance and even deny that he was attracted to her in full direct in the space that Jorge Javier Vázquez leads.

Cristian Suescun and Yola Berrocal, faced in ‘La casa fuerte’

The dispute between the two started days earlier in the villa, when Maite Galdeano assured that her son Cristian liked Yola Berrocal, something that he flatly denied, affirming that « he is a Gremlin ». The one from Pamplona reaffirmed her theory, and even confessed that « he said that she was the most beautiful of all the girls, but he is not going to say anything now because he does not want to look bad with his girlfriend. » These images, which were analyzed live by everyone, greatly annoyed Yola Berrocal, who said she was « very disappointed » with Suescun. For this reason he asked him to « never speak to me again (…) because it has been a pejorative way with which you have disqualified me. « The artist did not understand these words after the good relationship that both have had in the villa where massages have even been given … and also outside, since there was a previous link between the two.

And it is that the multifaceted artist confessed that he had sent him messages when they were both away. « He wrote me before coming (…) I put a photo on my Instagram Stories and he sent me a fire and as I did not answer her, after some time she sent me another, « Berrocal began, explaining, later telling that days after those two » flames « , she received a message from Cristian saying that » she was very pretty « and she replied Some time later, congratulating him on his work in one of the debates in which he participated in Telecinco. « I said I was very consistent », Berrocal explained, before a Jorge Javier who could not stop laughing at the situation.

Cristian Suescun masturbated thinking about Yola

Maite Galdeano’s son flatly denied this information, excusing himself that « someone will have hacked my account », something that caused the laughter of all his companions, who evidently did not believe this version. For this reason, Yola Berrocal did not hesitate to authorize her brother Héctor to publicly display these messages described by her to demonstrate that indeed, there has been a previous fooling around by the boy towards her, despite what he denies now. Now it remains to be seen if he finally makes them public or not, but what is clear is that it seems that no one is surprised that Suescun had sent those messages taking into account that his sister Sofía Suescun confessed at the first reality show that Cristian masturbated thinking of Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal, two of his great erotic myths.