‘The strong house’ has achieved what seemed unimaginable: that Yola Berrocal and Leticia Sabater reconcile after years of fighting. Despite the fact that they both lived through a first gala face to face, becoming a contest couple has made them both really know each other, being then when they realized that there is much more that unites them than they thought. « I have to confess something to you (…) I am already happy that we are a couple », she began by telling him the architect of « La Salchipapa » while together they made the bed, and later confessed to her partner and now almost a friend that « I laugh a lot with you because we are very different, because sometimes I am amazed by what you do and say, but I have much more picaresque and you are super naive (…) that’s why sometimes your behavior catches my attention, but it makes me laugh »

= Yola Berrocal and Leticia Sabater, in ‘La casa fuerte’

These words excited Yola, who did not hesitate to take Leticia by the hand to start what was to become the most unexpected reconciliation of the contest. « I have noticed an abysmal change since yesterday », affirmed this, to later make it clear to Leticia that « I know that you are a person who has suffered a lot and that you are a fighter. » It was then that both recognized that They have « screwed each other up », but now it was time to leave everything behind and start from scratch. Something that the two corroborated during the broadcast of the second gala of ‘La casa fuerte’, in which Leticia Sabater confessed that « I would never have imagined that this was going to happen (…) I thought it was impossible because we had been fighting for many years, getting along very badly « and even explained that until now » when she went to a program, I did not go so as not to coincide with her on any set « .

Her parents worked together

But the thing did not stop there and it is that Yola Berrocal wanted to take advantage of this moment of union and happiness to confess that there is a family relationship that has united them for several decades. « Forty-two years ago our parents worked together and now their daughters have been united by fate », the singer began explaining, later affirming that « my father always told me that anecdote and asked me why I did not get along with Leticia if her family was very good and niceIt was then that Sonsoles Ónega was very surprised when this union was revealed and became interested in the work that their respective parents shared.

« They are both mine engineering managers, » Berrocal continued explaining, who finally stated that « he had never understood what was happening to Leticia, he thought he had something against me (…) but now I am very happy to have met her. « Finally, both of them definitively sealed this reconciliation with a nice beak in their mouths that undoubtedly showed that the war is over and that now, a new union is beginning in ‘La strong house’.Will we see them become an artistic duo? Could this friendship end up transforming into a romantic relationship? It is clear that for now all options are possible and anything can happen in the well-known town where the Telecinco format is developed.