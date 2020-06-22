Some of the contestants have entered ‘La casa fuerte’ forming a sentimental couple but it seemed foreseeable that within the program love could arise among the rest of the participants. And precisely that is what could end up happening to Yola Berrocal and Cristian Suescun, who, as the rest of their colleagues have confessed, kissed each other on the lips at Leticia Sabater’s birthday party in the villa. Are we facing the new couple of the moment in the Telecinco universe? For the reaction of Maite Galdeano’s son in the third reality show, this union does not seem as clear as it seems.

Yola Berrocal and Cristian Suescun, in ‘La casa fuerte’

The story between them started months ago, when Suescun started commenting on Yola’s Instagram Stories, showing a clear fool on his part. He did not hesitate to deny this information in ‘The Strong House’ and even called Yola Gremlin, something that deeply bothered the girl. Thus, Cristian did not hesitate to ask for forgiveness, as Yola herself told Sonsoles Ónega this Sunday, June 21, at the fourth gala of the edition. « It felt bad that he called me Gremlin in a pejorative way so that his girlfriend wouldn’t bother (…) but at Leticia’s party she was behind me asking for forgiveness« , affirmed the girl, a version that Maite Galdeano’s son corroborated.

Labrador incited the kiss between them

What both could not expect is that Oriana Marzoli, and being seconded by the entire group of participants afterwards, were going to launch the bombing. « They both kissed. They spiked in front of everyone », Marzoli affirmed, while Labrador gave more details of what happened. « I am a witness, we were at the birthday party and he came with Leticia and Yola, but he released Leti and started looking at Yola (…) I told him to kiss and that you only live once, he agreed with me and they kissed« , explained the boy, while other contestants of the reality like Christofer or Fani agreed with these, showing that it was true.

Cristian: « I’m not in love with my girlfriend »

Cristian Suescun decided to deny this version, limiting himself to saying that « he didn’t remember anything », while a visibly smiling Yola confessed that she did not remember the moment too much and that she had even considered « if it had been a dream ». In short, he left in the air that the story that his colleagues had really told was true. For their part, they did not hesitate to ask the singer not to lie to the audience and confirm that there has indeed been a first kiss between the two. Also, it should be remembered that during the night Cristian confessed that he is not in love with his girlfriend and that « I have never been in love with anyone ». Will Yola manage to break this trend and make Sofía Suescun’s brother fall in love?