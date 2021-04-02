Yokohama host Kashiwa Reysol on matchday seven

04/02/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 10:00 the match of the seventh day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Yokohama and to Kashiwa Reysol in it NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium.

The Yokohama faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the seventh day after suffering a defeat against him Tokushima Vortis in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have not won in any of the six matches played so far in the J1 Japanese League with a figure of four goals for and 18 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Kashiwa reysol he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Shimizu S-Pulse, so that a triumph over Yokohama It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the six games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Kashiwa Reysol one of them has won and accumulates a figure of nine conceded goals against three in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Yokohama He has a record of two defeats in two games played in his field, numbers that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Kashiwa Reysol It has been defeated three times in its three games played, so in theory it can be a favorable match for the Yokohama add a positive result at home.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Yokohama and the balance is two defeats for the local team. Likewise, the visitors have a streak of two matches in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Yokohama. The last time both teams met in this tournament was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 0-3 result in favor of the Kashiwa Reysol.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by three points in favor of Kashiwa Reysol. The team of Takahiro shimotaira he ranks in twentieth place with zero points in his locker. For his part, Kashiwa Reysol it has three points and occupies the seventeenth position in the classification.