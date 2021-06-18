Yokohama host FC Tokyo on matchday eighteenth

06/18/2021 at 11:00 AM CEST

The Yokohama receives this Saturday at 11:00 the visit of the FC Tokyo in the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium during their eighteenth meeting in the J1 Japanese League.

The Yokohama intends to improve their ranking in the competition after having lost their last match against him Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 0-2. Since the start of the season, the locals have won one of the 18 games played to date and add a figure of 44 goals conceded to 12 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the FC Tokyo reaped a zero draw against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 17 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won six of them with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 27 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Yokohama they have won once, been beaten five times and have drawn three times in nine games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At the exits, the FC Tokyo have won once, lost three times and drawn three times in their seven games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium Yokohama if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium and the balance is of a victory and a defeat in favor of the Yokohama. The last time they played the Yokohama and the FC Tokyo in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 15 points. The locals come to the meeting in twentieth position and with seven points in the locker. For his part, FC Tokyo it has 22 points and occupies the twelfth position in the classification.