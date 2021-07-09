Yokohama F. Marinos welcomes Avispa Fukuoka to their fiefdom

07/09/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Yokohama F. Marinos receives this Saturday at 11:00 the visit of the Wasp in the Nissan Stadium during their twenty-second match in the J1 Japanese League.

The Yokohama F. Marinos He is looking forward to the twenty-second day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Kashiwa reysol as a visitor (1-2) and against Tokushima Vortis out of his field (0-1). Since the competition began, the hosts have won 13 of the 19 games played so far, with 37 goals for and 16 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Fukuoka Wasp suffered a defeat against Urawa Reds in the last game (2-0), so that a win against the Yokohama F. Marinos It would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the 20 games that the Fukuoka Wasp In the J1 Japanese League, he has won eight of them with 23 goals in favor and 24 against.

Regarding home performance, the Yokohama F. Marinos they have won seven times and have drawn three times in 10 games played so far, which is why they show themselves as a solid team in their stadium, getting most of the points played. At home, the Fukuoka Wasp It has a balance of three wins, three losses and five draws in 11 games played, so it is a fairly strong away from home rival that the locals will have to face.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Yokohama F. Marinos and the results are one victory and two draws for the locals. In turn, the home team has a three-game streak unbeaten at home against Wasp. The last time they played the Yokohama F. Marinos and the Wasp in this tournament it was in March 2021 and the match concluded with a 1-3 favorable to the Yokohama F. Marinos.

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we see that both teams are separated by 14 points in favor of Yokohama F. Marinos. The locals, before this match, are in second place with 43 points in the standings. For his part, Fukuoka Wasp it has 29 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.