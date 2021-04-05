Yokohama F. Marinos receives Cerezo Osaka

04/05/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Next Tuesday at 12:00 the match of the eighth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see them face off Yokohama F. Marinos and to Cherry Osaka in it Nissan Stadium.

The Yokohama F. Marinos He faces the eighth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after drawing the last match played against the Shonan bellmare. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the six games played so far and have managed to score 11 goals for and seven against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Cherry Osaka was imposed on Sagan tosu 1-0 during their last match of the competition, with a goal from Okuno, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Yokohama F. Marinos. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Cherry Osaka He has won five of them and adds a figure of five conceded goals against 12 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Yokohama F. Marinos has a balance of two wins and two draws in four games played at home, indicative that the Cherry Osaka you may have a chance to score a positive score in this match. At home, the Cherry Osaka they have won once and drawn once in their three games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Nissan Stadium, obtaining as a result three victories, four defeats and five draws in favor of Yokohama F. Marinos. In addition, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have been winning four games in a row at the stadium of the Yokohama F. Marinos. The last time they faced the Yokohama F. Marinos and the Cherry Osaka in the competition it was in October 2020 and the match concluded with a 4-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Cherry Osaka is ahead of the Yokohama F. Marinos with a difference of five points. At this time, the Yokohama F. Marinos it has 11 points and is in eighth position. For his part, Cherry Osaka it has 16 points and occupies the third position in the classification.