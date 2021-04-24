Yokohama F. Marinos get the victory against Yokohama with a wide win (5-0)

04/24/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

The Yokohama F. Marinos signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Yokohama during the match played in the Nissan Stadium this Saturday, which ended with a score of 5-0. The Yokohama F. Marinos arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-3 victory against the Consadole Sapporo. On the visitors’ side, the Yokohama reaped a two-way tie against the Vegalta Sendai, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the set of Yokohama is fourth, while the Yokohama he is 20th in the competition.

The first part of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Yokohama F. Marinos, who fired the starting gun at the Nissan Stadium thanks to a goal from eleven meters Marcos Junior in minute 28. After a new play increased the score of the team of Yokohama, who distanced himself by making it 2-0 through a goal of Onaiwu in minute 34, thus closing the first half with the result of 2-0.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the local team, which increased its advantage with a new goal of Onaiwu, thus achieving a double in the minute 68. Then the team scored again. Yokohama, increasing distances through a goal from Maeda in minute 72. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which increased distances establishing the 5-0 through a goal from Ceara in minute 78, ending the match with a final score of 5-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Yokohama F. Marinos jumped off the bench Watanabe, By hand, Mizunuma, Ceara and Iwata replacing Onaiwu, Kida, Marcos Junior, Maeda Y Ogihara, while the changes of the visiting team were Tezuka, Maguinho, Watanabe, Germain Y Hogang, who jumped into the field for Kosuke saito, Matsuo, Kleber, Ito Y Takeda.

The referee showed a yellow card to Yokohama (Hakamata), while the home team did not see any.

With this brilliant display the Yokohama F. Marinos it rises to 21 points in the J1 Japanese League and is placed in fourth place in the classification. For his part, Yokohama remains with two points with which he faced this eleventh day.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the J1 Japanese League: the Yokohama will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Kashima antlers in his fiefdom, while the Yokohama F. Marinos will play against him FC Tokyo out of home.

Data sheetYokohama F. Marinos:Takaoka, Hatanaka, Martins, Bunmathan, Koike, Ogihara (Iwata, min.77), Kida (Amano, min.69), Marcos Júnior (Mizunuma, min.69), Maeda (Ceará, min.77), Elber and Onaiwu (Watanabe, min.69)Yokohama:Rokutan, Hakamata, Inoha, Takeda (Hogang, min.73), Maejima, Kosuke Saito (Tezuka, min.9), Tatsuki Seko, Matsuo (Maguinho, min.46), Ogawa, Kleber (Watanabe, min.63) and Ito (Germain, min.73)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Marcos Júnior (1-0, min. 28), Onaiwu (2-0, min. 34), Onaiwu (3-0, min. 68), Maeda (4-0, min. 72) and Ceará (5-0 , min. 78)