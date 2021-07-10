Yokohama F. Marinos beat Avispa Fukuoka 2-0 at home

07/10/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Yokohama F. Marinos won 2-0 against Wasp during the meeting held this Saturday at the Nissan Stadium. The Yokohama F. Marinos He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Kashiwa reysol away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Tokushima Vortis away (0-1) and at the moment had a streak of five consecutive victories. On the visitors’ side, the Fukuoka Wasp he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Urawa Reds and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. After the score, the Yokohama team is second, while the Wasp it is eleventh after the end of the duel.

The match started in a favorable way for the Yokohama team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with an own goal from Nara in the 22nd minute. The local team joined again, distancing themselves by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Onaiwu in the 28th minute, thus closing the first half with a 2-0 score.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Yokohama F. Marinos from Hideki Matsunaga relieved Bunmathan, Watanabe, Kida, Takano Y Mizunuma for Ogihara, Saneto, By hand, Nakagawa Y Elber, while the technician of the Wasp, Shigetoshi Hasebe, ordered the entry of Croux, Kitajima, Hisashi Y Mary to supply Shigehiro, Kanamori, Sugimoto Y Bruno mendes.

The match referee showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Ogihara of the local team and Kanamori The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this defeat, after finishing the match, the Fukuoka Wasp he ranked eleventh in the table with 29 points. The Yokohama F. Marinos, meanwhile, reached the second place with 46 points, occupying a place of access to the AFC Champions League.

On the following day the team of Hideki matsunaga will face against Shimizu S-Pulse, Meanwhile he Fukuoka Wasp Shigetoshi Hasebe will face the Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Data sheetYokohama F. Marinos:Takaoka, Saneto (Watanabe, min.64), Martins, Wada, Koike, Ogihara (Bunmathan, min.64), Iwata, Amano (Kida, min.64), Nakagawa (Takano, min.77), Elber (Mizunuma, min.89) and OnaiwuFukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Douglas Grolli, Nara, Shichi, Salomonsson, Hiroyuki, Shigehiro (Croux, min.46), Sugimoto (Hisashi, min.76), Kanamori (Kitajima, min.57), Yamagishi and Bruno Mendes (Mary, min.76 )Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Nara (1-0, min. 22) and Onaiwu (2-0, min. 28)