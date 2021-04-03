Yokohama F. Marinos and Shonan Bellmare split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/03/2021 at 8:06 AM CEST

The Yokohama F. Marinos and the Shonan bellmare tied to one in the match held this Saturday in the Nissan Stadium. The Yokohama F. Marinos He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Tokushima Vortis in his stadium (1-0) and the other in front of Urawa Reds in his fiefdom (3-0) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Shonan bellmare had to settle for a zero draw against the Cherry Osaka. With this result, the Yokohama team is eighth after the end of the match, while the Shonan bellmare is thirteenth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for him Yokohama F. Marinos, which debuted its marker through a goal from Elber at 65 minutes. But later Hiratsuka’s team reacted in the 75th minute and equalized the contest with a goal of Yamada, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Yokohama F. Marinos gave entrance to Kida, By hand, Wada and Takano by Ogihara, Watanabe, Onaiwu and Elber, Meanwhile he Shonan bellmare gave entrance to Or not, Kobayashi, Ishihara, Oiwa and Barada by Hidetoshi miyuki, Nago, Machino, Tanaka and Takahashi.

The referee showed a yellow card to Yokohama F. Marinos (Maeda), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Yokohama F. Marinos is left with 11 points and Shonan bellmare with five points.

In the next match of the competition, the Yokohama F. Marinos will face the Cherry Osaka and the Shonan bellmare will play against him Nagoya Grampus, both games will be played at home.

Data sheetYokohama F. Marinos:Takaoka, Hatanaka, Martins, Koike, Iwata, Ogihara (Kida, min.62), Watanabe (Amano, min.62), Onaiwu (Wada, min.76), Elber (Takano, min.76), Nakagawa and MaedaShonan Bellmare:Kosei, Ishihara, Tanaka (Oiwa, min.81), Tachi, Yamada, Hidetoshi Miyuki (Ono, min.63), Nago (Kobayashi, min.63), Takahashi (Barada, min.81), Okamoto, Ohashi and Machino (Ishihara, min.76)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Elber (1-0, min. 65) and Yamada (1-1, min. 75)