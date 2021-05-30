Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Shimizu S-Pulse

05/30/2021 at 8:14 AM CEST

The Yokohama F. Marinos added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Shimizu S-Pulse this sunday in the Nissan Stadium. The Yokohama F. Marinos arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the 0-1 victory against the Oita Trinita. On the part of the visiting team, the Shimizu S-Pulse won at home 3-0 their last match in the tournament against FC Tokyo. With this defeat, the team from the Shimizu-ku neighborhood was placed in fifteenth position after the end of the match, while the Yokohama F. Marinos is second.

The game started in an excellent way for the Yokohama team, who opened the light with a goal of Elber just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 4. However, the Shimizu-ku neighborhood team managed to tie the game with a goal from Thiago Santana moments before the final whistle, in the 41st, concluding the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who managed to get ahead in the light with a goal of Ceara just before the final whistle, specifically at 89. Finally, the match came to an end with a 2-1 score.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Yokohama F. Marinos gave entrance to By hand, Nakagawa, Ceara, Mizunuma Y Kida for Marcos Junior, Elber, Onaiwu, Maeda Y Watanabe, Meanwhile he Shimizu S-Pulse gave the green light to Kawai, Nakayama, Suzuki Y Tatsuta for Nakamura, Thiago Santana, Carlinhos Junior Y Valdo.

In the match, the referee gave two yellow cards only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Iwata Y Nakagawa.

With this victory, the team of Ange Postecoglou occupied the second place with 34 points, in a position of access to the AFC Champions League, at the end of the game, while the team led by Michelangelo Lotina it was placed in fifteenth place with 15 points.

On the next day the Yokohama F. Marinos will play against him Nagoya Grampus away from home and the Shimizu S-Pulse will play his match against him Kawasaki Frontale in their stadium.

Data sheetYokohama F. Marinos:Takaoka, Hatanaka, Martins, Bunmathan, Koike, Iwata, Marcos Júnior (Amano, min.76), Watanabe (Kida, min.91), Maeda (Mizunuma, min.85), Onaiwu (Ceará, min.76) and Elber (Nakagawa, min.76)Shimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Suzuki, Valdo (Tatsuta, min.77), Fukumori, Elsinho, Katayama, Okui, Nakamura (Kawai, min.57), Thiago Santana (Nakayama, min.72), Miyamoto and Carlinhos Júnior (Suzuki, min.72 )Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Elber (1-0, min. 4), Thiago Santana (1-1, min. 41) and Ceará (2-1, min. 89)