Yokohama beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima (0-1) by the minimum

07/11/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Yokohama played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the EDION Stadium. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Sagan tosu. On the visitors’ side, the Yokohama he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Kawasaki Frontale. With this score, the Hiroshima team is ninth at the end of the game, while the Yokohama is twentieth.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Yokohama, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Ogawa in the 11th minute. With this 0-1, the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-1.

The technician of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hiroshi jofuku, gave entry to the field to Ayukawa, Naganuma, Higashi Y Douglas vieira replacing Morishima, Fujii, Ezequiel Y Naganuma, while on the part of the Yokohama, Tomonobu Hayakawa replaced Matsuura, Matsuo, Kleber, Takeda Y Calvin jong-a-pin for Germain, Ogawa, Watanabe, Takagi Y Hakamata.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On behalf of the locals, the card went to Sasaki and by visitors to Rokutan.

With this victory, the Yokohama it rises to 11 points and is placed in twentieth place in the classification. For his part, Sanfrecce Hiroshima it remains with the 30 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

On the following day the team of Hiroshi jofuku will face against Fukuoka Wasp, Meanwhile he Yokohama of Tomonobu Hayakawa will face the Nagoya Grampus.

Data sheetSanfrecce Hiroshima:Hayashi, Araki, Sasaki, Nogami, Aoyama, Rhayner, Kashiwa, Fujii (Naganuma, min.46), Morishima (Ayukawa, min.45), Junior Santos and Ezequiel (Higashi, min.70)Yokohama:Rokutan, Hogang, Hakamata (Calvin Jong-A-Pin, min.84), Inoha, Tatsuki Seko, Takahashi, Takagi (Takeda, min.81), Maejima, Germain (Matsuura, min.57), Watanabe (Kleber, min.57) .57) and Ogawa (Matsuo, min.57)Stadium:EDION StadiumGoals:Ogawa (0-1, min. 11)