Yokohama and Kashiwa Reysol split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/03/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The match held this Saturday at the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium and who faced the Yokohama and to Kashiwa reysol it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Yokohama arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Tokushima Vortis by a score of 2-1 and at the moment had a six-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, the Kashiwa reysol lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Shimizu S-Pulse and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. After the game, the home team was in nineteenth position, while the Kashiwa reysol he stayed in seventeenth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous with a bit of Masakazu tashiro in the 39th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Kashiwa reysol, who put the tables with a goal from Ominami just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, ending the duel with a final score of 1-1.

The coach of the Yokohama gave entrance to Matsuura, Ito, Tatsuki seko and Ogawa by Kosuke saito, Watanabe, Germain and Matsuo, Meanwhile he Kashiwa reysol gave the green light to Kamiya, Goya and Nakama, which came to replace Shinozuka, Mao Hosoya and Richardson.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Minami and by visitors to Kamijma.

At the moment, the Yokohama is left with a point and the Kashiwa reysol with four points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Meanwhile he Kashiwa reysol will play against him Kashima antlers.

Data sheetYokohama:Minami, Hogang, Masakazu Tashiro, Hakamata, Iwatake, Tezuka, Yasunaga, Matsuo (Ogawa, min.83), Germain (Tatsuki Seko, min.83), Watanabe (Ito, min.83) and Kosuke Saito (Matsuura, min. 62)Kashiwa Reysol:Kim Seung-Gyu, Someya, Kamijma, Koga, Ominami, Matheus Sávio, Richardson (Nakama, min.65), Esaka, Shinozuka (Kamiya, min.47), Cristiano and Mao Hosoya (Goya, min.47)Stadium:NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football StadiumGoals:Masakazu Tashiro (1-0, min. 39) and Ominami (1-1, min. 90)