Yōko Kanno composes the music for Netflix

Yōko Kanno will return to compose the music of ‘Cowboy bebop“On the Netflix version. The new adaptation will hit the platform in the fall. Requiem for a space cowboy: because”Cowboy bebop‘It is already a cult work of the 90s.

Despite having only 26 chapters, the ‘Cowboy bebop‘ from Shin’ichirō Watanabe it has become an absolutely essential work. With western airs, futuristic setting, space travel, noir tone, Asian references and its imposing soundtrack to the rhythm of jazz, getting on board the Bebop with Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed and Ein was a fundamental experience for lovers of the anime in particular, and audiovisual storytelling in general.

Therefore, when Netflix announced that it was preparing a live action remake, fans expressed the same desire as they were afraid. At the end of the day, what of ‘Death note‘(Adam Wingard, 2017) was still fresh but, with confirmations like this, it is difficult to continue to appease expectations.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yōko Kanno, the person in charge of the fabulous soundtrack of the original series, will also be in charge of the music of this new version. It is unknown if the Seatbelts, the jazz band that emerged from that recording, will also be in charge of perpetrating Yoko’s rhythms.

This little Netflix ad, which also confirms the premiere of ‘Cowboy bebop‘in autumn, he also shows us some smiling John cho, Daniella Pineda Y Mustafa shakir, those in charge of embodying Spike, Faye and Jet.

“You can’t look at Cowboy Bebop and say, ‘Well, it’s just a starting point.’ We will put a different hair and a different one, and we will call it something else. It will be something that is free, ‘”he explains. Javier Grillo-Marxuach, writer of the series, in an interview with io9. “If you’re doing Cowboy Bebop, you’re doing Cowboy Bebop. You know, it’s like doing Star Wars. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sunrise

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io