With the arrival of summer, the interest in providing internet connection to second homes continues to gain strength, with two main usage profiles appearing that can be divided into those who seek extra internet service in a more punctual manner or with total mobility, and those who seek a more permanent service with cheaper additional fiber lines.

The service that we had already seen in Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, now reaches Yoigo with the new Super Duo rate, available from July 7 for the operator’s clients who already have a combination of fiber and mobile, and with which they can add several additional fiber lines to connect both vacation homes, such as children’s student flats, grandparents ‘houses or even friends’ homes. The only requirement is that they are always under the same headline.

The price of additional fiber lines with Yoigo starts from 19 euros per month for fiber at 100 Mbps, 29 euros for fiber at 600 Mbps (although it will be promoted at 19 euros / month for the first three months) or 39 euros for fiber at 1 Gbps. In any case, they include landlines with unlimited calls to national landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles.

So are the offers for second homes of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo

As an advantage over the offer of its rivals, in Yoigo it is possible to add several additional fiber lines for other residences, while the rest of operators have limited their offer to an additional residence. The rest of the conditions are summarized in the following table:

Movistar

Vodafone

Orange

Yoigo

Requirement

Have Movistar Fusión in your habitual residence

Have Vodafone One in your usual residence

Have Orange Love in your usual residence

Have a fiber and mobile combination in your usual residence

Availability

In ADSL, fiber or mobile coverage areas

In areas with mobile coverage

In ADSL or fiber coverage areas

In ADSL or fiber coverage areas

Mobility

Not

Not

Not

Not

Monthly price

€ 15 / month + Total Fusion Plus

or € 20 / month + Total Fusion

or € 30 / month + Selection Fusion, Base and 0

€ 25 / month

€ 24.95 / month

€ 19 / month

Internet speed

Up to 10 Mbps

Up to 150 Mbps

Up to 100 Mbps or expand to 600 Mbps + € 10 or 1,000 Mbps + € 20

Up to 100 Mbps or expand to 600 Mbps + € 10 or 1,000 Mbps + € 20

Landline

Included with free calls to national landlines

Not available

Included with free calls to national landlines + 1,000 min to mobiles on weekends and from 8 to 8 p.m.

Included with free calls to national landlines + 60 minutes to mobiles

Permanence

No permanence, but with a registration fee of € 30

Permanence 12 months or € 50 penalty

Permanence 12 months

Permanence 12 months

WiFi router

Included

Included

Included

Included

Installation

Requires a technician visit

Immediate and self-installing

Requires a technician visit

Requires a technician visit

TV

Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence

Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence

Multi-device or contract with deco for the television from 14.95 euros.

Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence

