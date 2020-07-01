With the arrival of summer, the interest in providing internet connection to second homes continues to gain strength, with two main usage profiles appearing that can be divided into those who seek extra internet service in a more punctual manner or with total mobility, and those who seek a more permanent service with cheaper additional fiber lines.
The service that we had already seen in Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, now reaches Yoigo with the new Super Duo rate, available from July 7 for the operator’s clients who already have a combination of fiber and mobile, and with which they can add several additional fiber lines to connect both vacation homes, such as children’s student flats, grandparents ‘houses or even friends’ homes. The only requirement is that they are always under the same headline.
The price of additional fiber lines with Yoigo starts from 19 euros per month for fiber at 100 Mbps, 29 euros for fiber at 600 Mbps (although it will be promoted at 19 euros / month for the first three months) or 39 euros for fiber at 1 Gbps. In any case, they include landlines with unlimited calls to national landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles.
So are the offers for second homes of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo
As an advantage over the offer of its rivals, in Yoigo it is possible to add several additional fiber lines for other residences, while the rest of operators have limited their offer to an additional residence. The rest of the conditions are summarized in the following table:
Movistar
Vodafone
Orange
Yoigo
Requirement
Have Movistar Fusión in your habitual residence
Have Vodafone One in your usual residence
Have Orange Love in your usual residence
Have a fiber and mobile combination in your usual residence
Availability
In ADSL, fiber or mobile coverage areas
In areas with mobile coverage
In ADSL or fiber coverage areas
In ADSL or fiber coverage areas
Mobility
Not
Not
Not
Not
Monthly price
€ 15 / month + Total Fusion Plus
or € 20 / month + Total Fusion
or € 30 / month + Selection Fusion, Base and 0
€ 25 / month
€ 24.95 / month
€ 19 / month
Internet speed
Up to 10 Mbps
Up to 150 Mbps
Up to 100 Mbps or expand to 600 Mbps + € 10 or 1,000 Mbps + € 20
Up to 100 Mbps or expand to 600 Mbps + € 10 or 1,000 Mbps + € 20
Landline
Included with free calls to national landlines
Not available
Included with free calls to national landlines + 1,000 min to mobiles on weekends and from 8 to 8 p.m.
Included with free calls to national landlines + 60 minutes to mobiles
Permanence
No permanence, but with a registration fee of € 30
Permanence 12 months or € 50 penalty
Permanence 12 months
Permanence 12 months
WiFi router
Included
Included
Included
Included
Installation
Requires a technician visit
Immediate and self-installing
Requires a technician visit
Requires a technician visit
TV
Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence
Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence
Multi-device or contract with deco for the television from 14.95 euros.
Only as a multi-device service with the channels included in the habitual residence
