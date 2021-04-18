Yoigo extends its 5G footprint | News | Operators

Yoigo has expanded the coverage of its 5G services to more than 200 municipalities and cities in 35 Spanish provinces.

This new milestone in terms of infrastructure and which is based on the idea of ​​offering customers telecommunications services with the latest technology available to ensure the best customer experience, is part of the Mission and the Commitment that the Group maintains with its users. .

Yoigo extends its 5G footprint.

Therefore, starting today, Yoigo customers have these new 5G services at their disposal in towns in the provinces of Álava, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Barcelona, ​​Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Córdoba, Coruña, Granada, Guipúzcoa, Huelva, Huesca, Balearic Islands, Jaén, León, La Rioja, Madrid, Malaga, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra, Orense, Palencia, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya, Zamora and Zaragoza.

In these provinces and municipalities, to which new towns will be added in the coming months, Yoigo customers will be able to enjoy all the advantages of these services, which consist, among others, of higher browsing speed and lower latency.

Between the most outstanding benefits that 5G technology is going to offer Yoigo customers are:

• Faster browsing and download speeds, allowing customers to download movies and videos in record time.

• Enjoy the best image quality in all services.

• Download and upload files at full speed or enjoy social networks in the best conditions.

• Lower latency, with almost immediate access to the browser and apps, video applications, gaming, etc.

• More people connected at the same time, since, by having greater speed, Group customers will always enjoy their connection in the best conditions of quality of service.

• And enjoy new services: like experiencing virtual reality or augmented reality almost in real time.

To enjoy these services, Yoigo offers its customers an offer of more than 30 5G smartphones from € 0

“We are delighted that from today our clients can use 5G services in more than 200 Spanish municipalities. In the coming months, we will continue to expand these services in more towns, committed to always offering the best possible service experience with the best telecommunications networks. In addition, our customers will be able to enjoy the best 5G smartphones from € 0 so that no one is left without enjoying this technology “, he assures Jacobo Gálvez, Marketing Director of the MásMóvil Group.

80MHz of 5G spectrum and 25.2M homes with fiber optics

This expansion of the new 5G services allows the company to use its 5G spectrum in the 3.5GHz band that the MásMóvil Group, having 80MHZ of this spectrum, leads as the operator with the largest amount of 5G spectrum per customer in Spain, doubling the spectrum per customer available by the competition.

The MásMóvil Group has 80MHz of 5G spectrum

With this spectrum and thanks to its own 4G + mobile network and the agreements it has with other operators, MásMóvil reaches 98.5% of the Spanish population with its mobile services. Its mobile network is complemented by the 26M of marketable homes with its fiber offer.

According to a nPerf study, the MásMóvil Group’s fiber network is the one that has offered the highest speed during 2020.