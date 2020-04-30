         Yoigo expands its rates with unlimited gigabytes, but only in the form of a promotion for two months

Yoigo It was the first operator to establish the first rate with unlimited mobile data two years ago in its most complete fiber and mobile combination, but its arrival a year ago at Vodafone, and in recent weeks at Orange and Movistar, has led to Yoigo is pushed to give an answer, which at the moment will be in the form of temporary promotion.

In this way, for the first time Yoigo will offer unlimited data also in its mobile only offer and it will do so automatically for new and current customers with a current rate of Sinfín 40 or Sinfín 60, and also for the old modalities that are not marketed as Sinfín 25 and Sinfín 30.

The upgrade will be automatic and free between May 6 and June 30 for both private and professional clients, so that from July 1 the corresponding gigas limits will be applied to each rate as long as the promotion is not extended or new rates are presented that offer a more forceful response to the availability of the infinite gigabytes in rival operators.

How alternative for fiber and mobile customers At Yoigo, who currently enjoy 25 or 30 GB, they will be able to migrate to the Infinite Infinity rate, keeping the price reduced from 59 euros per month for the first three months.

With this promotion, Yoigo will try to stop the exodus of lines towards the Movistar, Vodafone and Orange offers, which offer 12 months of unlimited gigabytes for around 25 euros. And by the way you can study the impact that these rates have on their networks, since by relying on Orange as a complement of coverage, Yoigo does not have the same freedom as its rivals to make this type of shares profitable.

