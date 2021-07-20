Yoigo covers 44% of Spain with 5G | News | Operators

Yoigo increases its footprint in 5G.

Yoigohas expanded the coverage of its 5G services in 95 municipalities, reaching a total of 435 in 39 Spanish provinces. This allows the operator to already offer these services to the 44% of the Spanish population, approximately.

This connection is available in towns in the provinces of Álava; Alicante; Almeria; Asturias; Avila; Badajoz; Balearic Islands, Barcelona, ​​Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Ceuta, Córdoba, Coruña, Granada, Guipúzcoa, Huelva, Huesca, Jaén, Las Palmas, La Rioja, León, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra, Orense, Palencia, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Vizcaya, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza.

“We are very satisfied to already offer 5G services to about half of the Spanish population. Our commitment is to make the best fiber and mobile network services available to customers both in large urban centers and in rural areas “, he assures Jacobo Gálvez, Marketing Director of the MásMóvil Group.