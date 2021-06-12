Yogurt can lower the risk of fatty liver

Liver health governs fundamental aspects of health. It is considered the largest organ in the human body and fulfills important functions such as detoxifying the body, secretes bile, transports waste, breaks down fats, produces cholesterol, and manufactures glucose. As it is in charge of filtering toxins from the body, it is prone to becoming saturated and suffering from diseases that prevent it from working or working well, one of the most related to the lifestyle of modern Western society is nonalcoholic fatty liver. It is a condition that is characterized by the accumulation of liver fat in the absence of a significant intake of alcohol, the truth is that it affects approximately a quarter of adults worldwide and its prevalence is increasing.

The truth is that fatty liver not only deteriorates the quality of life, it is a condition that is associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Although medical treatment is essential, it has been proven that making lifestyle adjustments (considering aspects such as diet and exercise) is one of the best prevention measures. Based on this, more and more people are interested in knowing about the best foods to combat fatty liver, such is the particular case of yogurt. A food produced by the bacterial fermentation of milk, which is associated with extraordinary health benefits, in principle because it provides a large amount of probiotics to the intestinal tract.

In fact a growing body of evidence shows that probiotics have therapeutic effects to lower the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver. It has been proven that it is the perfect food to: reduce oxidative and inflammatory liver damage, decrease liver triglycerides and, therefore, the risk of suffering from hepatic steatosis. In addition, probiotics can improve insulin resistance and dyslipidemia, both of which play a prominent role in the development of the disease. Based on this, one of the most popular and current medical recommendations for patients with fatty liver is to integrate the consumption of natural yogurt into the daily diet.

For more context: There is an interesting study in this regard, in which it has been proven how the consumption of probiotics could improve hepatic steatosis and liver enzyme concentrations in patients with fatty liver. Taking into account that yogurt is one of the best natural sources of probiotics, the scientists who collaborated in these studies found that its regular intake significantly reduces the levels of fat in the liver, liver damage and helps regulate fats in the blood.

What did the study consist of? The main objective was to find out more about the relationship between regular yogurt intake and the decrease in the development of fatty liver disease, based on this the authors of this study investigated the yogurt consumption habits of 24,389 people in China. All were adults who completed a questionnaire about their lifestyle and diet. The participants underwent an ultrasound examination of their abdomen so that doctors could see if they had fatty liver.

Among the main findings, it was found that yogurt consumers tended to be healthier. In fact, it was found that they were often younger, with a higher percentage of women and less likely to be overweight, compared to people who ate little or no yogurt. They also had healthier levels of fats in the bloodstream and lower blood pressure, exercised more and were less likely to smoke or drink alcohol than those who did not eat yogurt. Complementary to this, it was found that participants with fatty liver disease tended to be older, were more often male, and were more likely to be overweight. For obvious reasons, they had less healthy levels of fats in the bloodstream, higher blood pressure and they were more likely to smoke and drink alcohol. Therefore, they conclusively concluded the importance of lifestyle modifications (including diet and exercise), as the most powerful tool in prevention.

In the final part of the study, when data on yogurt consumption and fatty liver disease were analyzed, the authors adjusted the results taking into account the differences in age, sex, and whether the participants were obese or overweight. This meant that the effects of yogurt on liver health could be seen even more clearly: people who consumed yogurt 2-3 times a week had an 8% lower risk of developing fatty liver; while those who ate yogurt at least 4 times a week reduced the risk even more with a wonderful 14%.

Undoubtedly a great dietary recommendation, which is the most accessible and easy to include in the daily diet. Best of all, regular yogurt consumption is also associated with other wonderful health benefits: it has a powerful anti-inflammatory activity, is a great ally for weight loss, strengthens the immune system, protects bones, improves mood and concentration. Yogurt is also related to healthy eating habits and invites us to take better care of ourselves.

