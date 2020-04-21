It has been four weeks since the social isolation of people was determined to contain the accelerated contagion of the coronavirus. Many companies have adopted the home office so that activities do not stop – the office is now at home, and this can make it difficult to maintain productivity. “This scenario generates stress, boredom and fear. That is why it is important to fill the time in a healthy way, therefore, yoga practice is highly recommended”, explains yoga teacher Sandra Regina Paoleschi, from Cia Athletica Granja Vianna.

In addition to the optimization of the work routine, the practice of yoga helps to maintain emotional control and physical health. To start, you just need to be aware of the three stages of the activity: asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation:

Asanas are the movements that provide strength, endurance and flexibility. Through them, it is possible to achieve an erect posture without effort (it contributes to the comfort of those who work sitting for a long time), firmness in the muscles and the feeling of well-being, felt in the first class.

Healthy mind

It is a consensus among health professionals that quarantine confinement leads to increased anxiety, and the urge to remain productive during this period can worsen the condition. The pranayama stages take care of vital energy through breathing exercises that calm the nervous system, relieve anxiety and renew the daily mood.

“They say that our life is not measured by the number of days, but by the amount of breath. For the wise, a long and calm breath also implies a long life.”, Explains Sandra Regina.

Concentration at full throttle

The ability to concentrate the mind is a great tool for life. And there comes the meditative training, which calms the mind during focus. “Practice changes our relationship with others and with the things around us, as we focus our attention on what matters,” explains the professional.

What is the best time to exercise?

Any time of day is a good time to practice yoga. However, the benefits change throughout the routine. Just choose the one that suits your reality.

In the morning, the exercises allow you to stretch your muscles and wake up, providing more disposition early in the day, increasing productivity.

After lunch it is normal to experience a power outage – and practice in the afternoon recharges the strength to continue with the chores without the quality dropping.

At night, yoga promotes muscle relaxation after an intense day and prepares the body to rest in peace, in addition to ensuring a more restful sleep.

What are the most suitable exercises to do at home?

The behavior change resulting from confinement opened the door to a new way of teaching and learning. “Online classes do not remove the responsibility of a good teacher to guide and avoid any type of injury”, warns Paoleschi.

Standing postures promote emotional stability and strength.

Push-ups (forward) are calming.

Backbends elevate the mood.

Inverted postures increase energy, bring a feeling of tranquility and well-being.

