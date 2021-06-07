Yoel Romero is ready to “kill someone” in his Bellator debut

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero says he wants to “kill someone” in his Bellator debut later this summer.

Romero was released by the UFC earlier this year in a surprising decision. He quickly landed with Bellator MMA and was set to fight Anthony Johnson at the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. However, Yoel was forced to leave the tournament due to a medical problem, which has delayed his Bellator debut. According to Romero, he is feeling better now and is expected to make his Bellator debut soon.

Speaking to The Schmo, Romero said his fans can look forward to seeing him compete this summer. He also said he was eager to return so he could “kill someone.”

“The fans will be able to see me very, very soon. Maybe August, maybe 205 pounds or maybe 185 pounds. I want to fight for the belt in both classes. But I am coming soon. I am coming soon. I want to kill someone ”.

Yoel primarily fought at 185 pounds in the UFC, but was supposed to fight Johnson at 205 pounds at Bellator. The Cuban made it clear in the interview that semi-complete will be the starting weight category for his new promotion. While he is no longer part of the tournament because he was forced to withdraw. He could potentially fight José Augusto Azevedo, who was his replacement against Johnson. Although Azevedo lost that fight, he made a valiant effort and a fight with Romero would make a lot of sense. Of course, it could also go to 185 pounds, as the Gegard Mousasi fight seems to be the one fans want to see.