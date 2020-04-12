One of the 13 men Yoel Romero defeated, could be having a rematch for the UFC 250 event. His first confrontation occurred on November 12, 2016 and the Cuban knocked out, with a flying knee at 0:24 of the third round .

We are talking about Chris Weidman having the opportunity to “avenge” one of the 5 defeats he has in his professional career in Mixed Martial Arts. Malki Kawa, who is Romero’s manager, in an interview for MMA Fighting was the one who announced the news:

We were actually offered Weidman for his next fight, but Yoel has an orbital eye injury, and I was waiting to see if I could get him discharged to fight on May 9, but the event was canceled.

The Soldier of God comes with a losing streak of three defeats, the last on March 7, 2020 against UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, in a fight where the Nigerian title was at stake and that It is considered one of the worst fights in the history of Mixed Martial Arts.

For its part, The All-American, also comes with a bad streak, but two defeats, before Ronaldo Souza on November 3, 2018, and almost a year later, on October 18, 2019 against Dominick Reyes.