Yoel Bárcenas will also be in Almería

06/03/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

Carles rosell

The good news accumulates for Girona of Francisco, who has started the playoff in the best possible way to try to climb to the First Division. To the win on Wednesday against Almería, it is added that Yoel Bárcenas You will be able to play the second leg, scheduled for tomorrow Saturday at the Juegos Mediterráneos stadium.

The Panamanian was called up with his national team to play two qualifying matches for the next World Cup to be held in Qatar next year. However, the national coach, Thomas Christiansen, has released Bárcenas for the first match, this Sunday against weak Anguilla. In this way, Francisco you will have at your disposal one of your key pieces in the attack game. In addition to being the undisputed holder, this Wednesday he opened the can with a head and attended so that Sylla close the win.

This agreement, yes, forces the player to join the national team this weekend because Panama will play against the Dominican Republic the following Wednesday. Afterwards, it will be in time to return to Girona for a hypothetical final, as long as the Catalan team makes the first leg 3-0 good. In that case, Barcenas He could also play the two games of the last round.

The attacker has played 37 games this season. He accumulates 2,252 minutes, time that he has used to score 4 goals and sign the same number of assists.