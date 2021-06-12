Yoda must be a puppet or CGI? Ewan McGregor has it clear

Actor Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Star Wars series they are preparing for Disney Plus.

Set after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi will reveal what the Jedi Master interpreted by Ewan McGregor until the moment we saw him again in Star Wars: A New Hope interpreted by Alec Guinness.

In a recent interview, Ewan McGregor Y Pedro Pascal they were talking about the interaction of their characters Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Din djarin (Better known as The Mandalorian) with Yoda Y Grogu.

“The first movie I made, I was lucky enough to do my scenes with Yoda’s puppet. And it was extraordinary, because I acted with him. He couldn’t believe he was acting with Yoda. There are so many people operating it, and the stage is up, so they are under the floor and we were literally walking side by side, and he is alive. So every time George Lucas called to cut, Yoda would die, because everyone just stops. It was somewhat disturbing every time the end of the scene came up.

Ewan McGregor He continued, “Then they replaced it for our second movie and our third movie with the digital version of it, and it’s not that endearing. Also, we know Yoda as a puppet. We know him from the original movies as a puppet. So when it was suddenly computer generated, I didn’t feel like it was Yoda anymore. It was interesting that he was a real puppet again in The Mandalorian. “

He also revealed a strange detail about the filming of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite his great involvement in Star Wars, he has never shared a scene with a Stormtrooper.

Ewan McGregor revealed that: “There is no secret as to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized that I had never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I had never seen a Stormtrooper. So he was passing them in this scene. I turned around and I was 6 years old again… Because I’m so close to one and it freaked me out, you know? Crazy. Then I asked someone: Were there Stormtroopers in my movies? Because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a real Stormtrooper before. They said like: No, they weren’t Stormtroopers, they were clones. And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa ”.

