Yoda and Chewbacca always went barefoot, but Adidas has made them trainers | Life

Cinema and sports accessories have always gotten along quite well. And while Yoda and Chewbacca weren’t very fashions (not even shoes), Adidas has created sneakers in their honor.

The German firm Adidas it has always been linked to sport. Not only does it produce sportswear, but it also sponsors numerous soccer teams and other disciplines. But he also usually closes deals with the world of cinema and even video games, to extend the brand to other sectors.

Next month they go on sale the new Adidas Stan Smith that pay homage to Yoda. Although the ones that have won us are Adidas Rivalry Hi Star Wars Shoes dedicated to Chewacca, with its furry lining and, above all, the holster that crosses the lapel of the sneakers.

The Adidas Stan Smith has been on the market since 1973. Its characteristic green tones have made it easy for the German brand, after sealing an agreement with Disney. What Disney characters are green? Well Yoda, Mike from Monstruos SA, or Kermit the Frog. They all have their Adidas trainers, although the last to come out have been those of the Jedi Master:

Yoda isn’t the most photogenic character to put his face in sneakers, but no one can accuse Adidas of cowering.

On the sides of the footwear you can read, highlighted in gold, the now mythical phrase of Yoda: “Do it or don’t do it, but don’t try it.”

The Adidas Stan Smith by Yoda they are put on sale on May 5th, coinciding with Star Wars Day, at the price of 120 dollars.

But the sneakers we’ve fallen in love with are the Rivalry Hi Star Wars Shoes dedicated to Chewacca, that unlike Yoda’s, brim with personality (and hair), on all four sides:

They launched a while ago, to celebrate Star Wars 40th Anniversary, and they are a collector’s item, rather than a sportswear.

Based on the Rivalry Hi worn by the great basketball stars, together with its rough finish it stands out the tuft of hair that peeks out from the top and sides. But the best is Chewbacca’s distinctive holster, which paradoxically was the only thing she was wearing.

They are priced at 150 dollars. And if you haven’t had enough yet, don’t miss out on Baby Yoda’s sneakers …