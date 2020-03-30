Kia joins Hyundai, Suzuki and Toyota in order to make its vehicle fleet available to various hospitals in the Community of Madrid to provide support in managing the coronavirus crisis, which is especially serious in the capital.

Kia It is the last manufacturer to transfer its fleet of corporate vehicles to Madrid hospitals to help fight coronavirus. The Asian firm will work hand in hand with centers or entities such as the Fundación Alcorcón University Hospital, the Civil Protection Service of the San Sebastián de los Reyes City Council, which provides its services to the Infanta Sofía Hospital, and the Civil Protection Service of Alcobendas , among others. The fleet of vehicles will be available to health and municipal services for the transport of doctors, nurses and other health personnel, as well as for home visits.

Hyundai He already joined the initiative known as #YoCedoMiCoche a few days ago. The agreements are with the University Hospital of La Paz, the Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital and the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital. The initial assignment is 65 vehicles, with the aim of expanding the model to other autonomous communities with the network of dealers and dealers.

Suzuki Iberica also arranged several days ago the press vehicles to provide services to hospitals for the delivery of medicines or the transport of health personnel. For their part, from Toyota they ensured the following when deciding to be part of this initiative: “We have prepared our vehicles so that they have all the security measures and can serve all volunteer organizations, as well as Madrid and all the professionals who work in them. ”

The vast majority of car brands have the headquarters of their Spanish division in Madrid, hence the capital concentrates the entire fleet of vehicles that is then made available to the media.

