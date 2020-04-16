Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu It is the next title of this popular saga of supernatural creatures and will introduce a great series of changes in its gameplay and its history, since it will not even star the same characters as all the previous installments that have reached 3DS and the hybrid console. . So his Japanese official website has been updated again, so now we have access to some more details and also to some images that show us what is to come. Of course, we remember that the title is scheduled for this summer in Japan, but we still do not even have a confirmation of its release in the West.

Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu reveals new details and shows their environments

The ultimate combination of RPGs and academic life!Throughout the game various events will occur, such as confessions of love between students, fights or even jokes, and we can decide whether to intervene or not. If we solve these events, we can increase our popularity. The story revolves around the members of the YSP Club. In the academy there are a large number of students, from criminals to idols, through those toughest types.

Choose wiselyDepending on the choices we make, the story may vary, and even this will be decisive for us to engage in combat or not. The academy community will evolve as we make decisions, so it is very important to communicate with the characters that we let’s find.

A great academy to explore and experienceIn this game we will find places like the pool or the gym. There will also be events in which the characters will face situations that are not entirely pleasant, and these will be caused by the onryo, some beings from another world.

Transform into a Yo-kai!The characters will be able to transform into Yo-kai to fight against the onryo, in order to defeat evil and to solve the many mysteries that this academy has.The game has an active combat system, so we must use the best strategy in time The fights have spectators and depending on the movements we use, our popularity will increase. In this way, we not only have to win, but we also have to make sure we do it in style to be cool. Therefore, if we do not choose the right movements, the audience will decrease.At the end of the battles, we can perform a pose, so that we are recognized in all parts of the academy.

