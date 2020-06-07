Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y It is the next title of the supernatural creatures franchise that will arrive this year in Japan (in the West we are still waiting for some previous titles) and it will do so with a series of changes, as we were able to learn in the first trailer. However, some more details have now been revealed, such as that in this academy, which will be as big as an independent city, there will be a “war” between two factions in which the different students who attend the classes are divided. The fight to impose yourself as the strongest of the institution begins!

The mafia and the police, two factions that will face off on the Yo-kai Watch Jam grounds: Yo-kai Academy Y

Yo-kai Watch Jam’s great academy: Yo-kai Academy Y will have over 400 different clubs that students can join to grow personally but also to discover their hidden talents. However, these are not the only divisions that we will find, since within the school there will be the school mafia, but also the school police. On the one hand, the mafia is made up of criminals and, although it may not seem like it, this union is authorized by the highest officials because “making mistakes is also a way of learning.” On the other hand, the police try to keep the peace in the academy, thus avoiding all the “evils” that the mafia can carry out. In this way, both groups face each other frequently.

Therefore, it is more than clear to us that we will not be bored for a single moment if we finally decide to do the next course at the Yo-kai Watch Jam academy: Yo-kai Academy Y. And you, would you like this new Will the title finally reach our territory? Or are you one of those who prefer a new game with the protagonists of the main saga?

